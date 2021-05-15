Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

ASPN stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.75. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

