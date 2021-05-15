Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $83,000 Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Steelcase by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Steelcase by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCS opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

