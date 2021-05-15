Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CALX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Calix by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Calix by 1,301.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 762,707 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $17,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calix by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after purchasing an additional 262,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.48.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.