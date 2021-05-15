Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,687 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6,248.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 24.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hexcel by 85.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 100,513 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL opened at $52.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.