Medifast (NYSE:MED) PT Raised to $395.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $302.00 to $395.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $297.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 1 year low of $87.69 and a 1 year high of $297.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.17.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

