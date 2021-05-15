Medica Group (LON:MGP) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday.

MGP traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 159 ($2.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37. The company has a market capitalization of £194.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14. Medica Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165.58 ($2.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

