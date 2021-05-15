McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $257.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

MCK opened at $195.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $130.37 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.10 and its 200 day moving average is $181.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in McKesson by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in McKesson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in McKesson by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

