McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.50.

MCK stock opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a one year low of $130.37 and a one year high of $204.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

