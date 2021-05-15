McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $231.72 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $171.68 and a one year high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

