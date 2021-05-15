McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,740. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

