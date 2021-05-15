Matthew Moulding Sells 350,000 Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG) Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG) insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 618.50 ($8.08) on Friday. THG Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 641.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 677.83.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

