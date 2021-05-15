Matthew E. Rubel Sells 10,000 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $270,371.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of JYNT opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $717.18 million, a P/E ratio of 186.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $58.63.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $13,907,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 116,671 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Joint by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Joint by 60.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 62,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

