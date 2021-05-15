MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Trading Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s share price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock. MasterCraft Boat traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $30.95. Approximately 1,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 216,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $618.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

