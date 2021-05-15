MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MCFT. Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MCFT opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $618.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

