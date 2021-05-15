Martin Dominic Karaba Sells 673 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

