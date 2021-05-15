Marston’s’ (MARS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 76 ($0.99).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 12 month low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £634.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.06.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

