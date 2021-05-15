Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 2.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 165,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,372.13 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,385.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,184.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

