Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 152,565 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,907.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 5.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

