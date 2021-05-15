MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.03. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $456.30. 294,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,213. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total transaction of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.