Marie Inkster Sells 24,700 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90.

Marie Inkster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60.

TSE:LUN opened at C$14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.26. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.75 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.49.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.