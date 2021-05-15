Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%.

MCHX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. 120,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,490. The company has a market cap of $105.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

