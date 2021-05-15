Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,197. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $1,310,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

