MANTRA DAO Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $91.37 million and approximately $54.82 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00088147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $539.80 or 0.01115835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00113986 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060348 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 293,737,708 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

