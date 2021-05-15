Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

