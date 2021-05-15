Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $84.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.71.
MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
MBUU traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $85.14. 104,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
