Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $84.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.71.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $85.14. 104,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.