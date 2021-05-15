Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MEQ. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital reissued a na rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE:MEQ opened at C$89.40 on Wednesday. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of C$52.00 and a 1 year high of C$90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.21.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($1.92). The company had revenue of C$38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

