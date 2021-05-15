Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $788.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

