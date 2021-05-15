Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) PT Raised to $17.00

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $537.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 34,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

