Madrona Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

