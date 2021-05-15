Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $323.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.70 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.44.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

