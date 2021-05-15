MA Private Wealth Purchases 56,766 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MA Private Wealth lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 386.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.8% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $126.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

