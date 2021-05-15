Lympo (LYM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.04 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 26% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $28.31 million and $7.04 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00088249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.01115300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00114175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061440 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

