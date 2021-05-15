Lympo Hits Market Capitalization of $22.54 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $22.54 million and $487,414.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00093472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $588.48 or 0.01168372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00115519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063548 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.