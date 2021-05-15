Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price upped by Haywood Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

LUG opened at C$11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$13.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$1,065,792.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,850,114.23. Also, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,328.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,800 shares of company stock worth $1,740,171.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

