Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) PT Lowered to $14.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s current price.

FTMNF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of FTMNF stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.