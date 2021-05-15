Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUMO. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.