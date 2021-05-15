Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 million.

Shares of LAZR opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

LAZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.75.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

