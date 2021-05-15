Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.37 million.Lumentum also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.920-1.140 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. 2,411,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,903. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

