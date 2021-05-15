Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.920-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.97 million.Lumentum also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lumentum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.06.

LITE traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. 2,411,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

