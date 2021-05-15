Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $11.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

