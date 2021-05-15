Lufax (NYSE:LU) Now Covered by Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rowe started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of LU opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25. Lufax has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

