LSV Asset Management Takes Position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 217,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. LSV Asset Management owned 2.32% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11).

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

