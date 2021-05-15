LSV Asset Management Sells 3,670 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $52,548,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,672 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,058,000 after purchasing an additional 734,350 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,465,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 410,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

