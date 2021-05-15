LSV Asset Management Sells 1,700 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth $221,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $25.36 on Friday. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 7.19%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

