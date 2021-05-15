LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.32% of Village Super Market worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Village Super Market by 26.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

VLGEA stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $368.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.06. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $522.82 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

