LSV Asset Management Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 68.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Delek US were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $151,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $2,401,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

