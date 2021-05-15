Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $81.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBLCF shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $59.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

