Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57,273.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $45.99 million and approximately $57,273.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $751.42 or 0.01525537 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003750 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,588.75 or 0.98644543 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 723,417,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

