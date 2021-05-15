Lisbeth Mcnabb Sells 856 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at $465,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisbeth Mcnabb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.80 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

