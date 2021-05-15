LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%.

LIQT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,667. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LiqTech International has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $160.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Peyton Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,160 shares in the company, valued at $371,149.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

